Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $342.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.51 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

