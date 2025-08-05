Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

