Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in Pfizer by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 152,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.