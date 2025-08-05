iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

