462 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $1,097,826 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

