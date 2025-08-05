Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 425.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE:BSX opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

