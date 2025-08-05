Vision Financial Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:GS opened at $725.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $672.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $737.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

