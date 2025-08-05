West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,269,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,286,000 after buying an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after buying an additional 2,030,331 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $124,106,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,188,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

