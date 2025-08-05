Encompass More Asset Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Encompass More Asset Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $310.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

