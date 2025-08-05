Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,077 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

