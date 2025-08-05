McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 59,999 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,560,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.3% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $417,842,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after purchasing an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,716 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,716,000 after purchasing an additional 584,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $310.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

