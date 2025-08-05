Three Seasons Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 0.7% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.34.

Shopify stock opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

