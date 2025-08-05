Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

