Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,494,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,662,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,659,000 after purchasing an additional 685,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,044,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 181,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,895,000 after purchasing an additional 968,658 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

