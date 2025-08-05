Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 10,988 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MGM opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

