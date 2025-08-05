McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,632,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,620,000 after buying an additional 112,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after buying an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

SPEM stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

