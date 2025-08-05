United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $868.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.64. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $903.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.