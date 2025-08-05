Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.08 Billion Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.5% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 3.48% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $1,083,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

