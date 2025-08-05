PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Has $25.50 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,533 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 8.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $295,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,221,000 after purchasing an additional 908,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BABA opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

