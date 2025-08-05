Farrow Financial Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

VOO opened at $580.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $588.16. The company has a market capitalization of $704.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

