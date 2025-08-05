CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Cut by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in CocaCola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.2% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 4.3% during the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

CocaCola stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

