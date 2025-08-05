iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,621 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

