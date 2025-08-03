Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $373.18 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:OPY opened at $73.31 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $771.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In related news, Director Paul M. Friedman sold 3,500 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $221,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,060. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

