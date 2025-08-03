Avalon Trust Co Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Avalon Trust Co cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVR by 838,726.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in NVR by 116,808.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $118,087,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVR by 5,411.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVR by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 107,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,760.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7,402.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,379.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77.
NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
