Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 530.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $353.09 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $322.95 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

