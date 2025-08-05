Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Stake Decreased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Devon Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

