Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Short Interest Update

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 244,800 shares, anincreaseof331.0% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 207,339 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Amplify High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

