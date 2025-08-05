IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.76 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

