IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 122,368 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,368 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,140,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 89,545 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 9.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 256,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $358.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 100,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,360,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,208.14. The trade was a 6.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,151,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,912.32. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.