Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400,724 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DB. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

