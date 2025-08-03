AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $163,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

AZO opened at $3,858.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,707.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,617.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $3,919.50.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

