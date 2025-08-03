Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $63,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $577.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.