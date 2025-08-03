Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,730 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF accounts for 8.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 6.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. Berkeley Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,650,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 155,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.