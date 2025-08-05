Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2025

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.