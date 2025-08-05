Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.