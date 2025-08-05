Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

