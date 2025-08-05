Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

