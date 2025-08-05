Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.24 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

