Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys New Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 229,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,631,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $280,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock worth $20,048,851. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Up 5.9%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 214.78 and a beta of 2.01. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

