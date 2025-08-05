Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Century Communities worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $787,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Wall Street Zen cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Century Communities Trading Up 3.2%

CCS opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This represents a 5.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

