Smithfield Trust Co Sells 980 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,778 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,775,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.1%

TEVA stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

