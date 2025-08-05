Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $42,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $157.75.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.