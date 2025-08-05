Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 154,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 5,976.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after buying an additional 3,406,723 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Celestica by 822.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,416,000 after buying an additional 1,433,681 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Celestica by 799.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after buying an additional 916,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,601,000 after buying an additional 719,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

Celestica Stock Up 3.7%

CLS stock opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $214.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.36.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

