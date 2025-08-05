Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,272,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 670.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,293,000 after acquiring an additional 379,314 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,712,000 after acquiring an additional 308,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $143.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

