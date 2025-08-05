Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 68.8% in the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $374,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1,353.6% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
