ABC Arbitrage SA Sells 98,948 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

ABC Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,948 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 402,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

