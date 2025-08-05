Boeing (NYSE:BA) versus Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Head to Head Survey

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Boeing has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safran has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Safran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -14.18% N/A -7.78% Safran N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

64.8% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boeing and Safran”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $66.52 billion 2.53 -$11.82 billion ($16.51) -13.46 Safran $30.47 billion 4.62 -$721.76 million N/A N/A

Safran has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boeing and Safran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 2 3 17 3 2.84 Safran 0 2 2 1 2.80

Boeing presently has a consensus price target of $228.9048, indicating a potential upside of 3.00%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Safran.

Summary

Boeing beats Safran on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

