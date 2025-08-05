iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,091 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,175,507,000 after buying an additional 645,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,555,330 shares of company stock worth $360,568,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

