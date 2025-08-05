iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $767.75 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $776.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

