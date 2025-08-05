Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,671 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,258.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 79,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,626.12. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

