Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,626 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $47,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,331,000 after buying an additional 847,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,252,000 after buying an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,466,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,726,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,610,000 after buying an additional 92,195 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $58,574.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.